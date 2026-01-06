Meghan Markle's As Ever brand faces setback ahead of new venture

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has faced a major setback amid her expansion plans.
Earlier this week, the official website of the brand faced a technical mishap, which exposed inventory figures to shoppers browsing the online store.
Eagle-eyed fans captured screenshots of a website glitch, revealing that a shopper found the site showing 137,435 signature fruit spread gift boxes as in stock.
Even though the duration of the malfunction remains unknown but the website glitch has now been rectified.
Meghan's latest setback comes amid reports revealing her plans to release her first book for adults in 2026.
According to The Express, a former royal butler Grant Harrold said, "I believe Meghan will write a book in 2026, however I don’t think it will be the memoir many of her fans are hoping for. While she’s led a really interesting life and has many stories to tell, I don’t think she will want to share them at this point."
He added, "She’s shared her stories and experience in interviews, however I’m not sure we’ll see a longer, tell-all book. I think we’ll likely see something that fits with her new lifestyle branding, maybe a cookbook or a written version of her Netflix show sharing tips and tricks."
However, it's worth noting that Meghan hasn't released any statement about her plans to release a book this year.