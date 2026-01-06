Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT 

Yami Gautam has extended heartfelt gratitude after her new movie, Haq, garnered a positive response on Netflix.
The Dhoom Dhaam actress took to her X account on Tuesday, January 6th, to publicly thank her fans for showering overwhelming praise on her due to her spectacular performance in the courtroom drama.
"Extremely grateful for such a heartfelt response to HAQ in abundance. The love is truly gratifying for me, both as an artist & a woman. Jai Hind," Gautam stated in the caption.
This statement of the Indian actress came after Aditiya Dhar’s life partner spoke about the importance of audience support and word of mouth while reflecting on the film’s journey, earlier this month.
"The power of ‘Word of mouth’. No foul play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from a trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life," she wrote on social media.
Notably, Haq released in theatres in November 2025, which later premiered on Netflix on January 2nd, 2026.