Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Trending

Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT

'Haq' was originally premiered in November last year before releasing on Netflix in January this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Yami Gautam pens moving note as Haq receives overwhelming response on OTT
Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT 

Yami Gautam has extended heartfelt gratitude after her new movie, Haq, garnered a positive response on Netflix.

The Dhoom Dhaam actress took to her X account on Tuesday, January 6th, to publicly thank her fans for showering overwhelming praise on her due to her spectacular performance in the courtroom drama.

"Extremely grateful for such a heartfelt response to HAQ in abundance. The love is truly gratifying for me, both as an artist & a woman. Jai Hind," Gautam stated in the caption.

This statement of the Indian actress came after Aditiya Dhar’s life partner spoke about the importance of audience support and word of mouth while reflecting on the film’s journey, earlier this month. 

"The power of ‘Word of mouth’. No foul play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from a trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life," she wrote on social media.

Notably, Haq released in theatres in November 2025, which later premiered on Netflix on January 2nd, 2026. 

Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may team up again in 'Humraaz 2'

Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may team up again in 'Humraaz 2'
Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight

Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

Bilal Maqsood reunites with Faisal Kapadia four years after Strings breakup

Bilal Maqsood reunites with Faisal Kapadia four years after Strings breakup
Kartik Aaryan’s rumored girlfriend Karina breaks silence on dating buzz

Kartik Aaryan’s rumored girlfriend Karina breaks silence on dating buzz
Saba Qamar gets emotional with fans' love ahead of ‘Pamaal’ ‘Case No. 9’ finales

Saba Qamar gets emotional with fans' love ahead of ‘Pamaal’ ‘Case No. 9’ finales
Kangana Ranaut begins filming new patriotic movie ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’

Kangana Ranaut begins filming new patriotic movie ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’
Agastya Nanda breaks silence on keeping on Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy

Agastya Nanda breaks silence on keeping on Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy
Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumors with minor spark outrage: ‘have some shame’

Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumors with minor spark outrage: ‘have some shame’
Deepika Padukone's honest take on her dream roles, industry challenges

Deepika Padukone's honest take on her dream roles, industry challenges
Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’

Minal Khan welcomes adorable new addition to family: ‘little one is here’
Asim Azhar shares exciting message ahead of Karachi Eat performance

Asim Azhar shares exciting message ahead of Karachi Eat performance

Popular News

'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment

'Pamal' finale wins hearts as fans laud women empowerment
27 minutes ago
Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT

Yami Gautam pens moving note as 'Haq' receives overwhelming response on OTT
an hour ago
Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may team up again in 'Humraaz 2'

Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol may team up again in 'Humraaz 2'
an hour ago