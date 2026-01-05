'The Rip' trailer: Tension rises between Matt Damon, Ben Affleck amid heist

Netflix has dropped the final trailer for The Rip, which sees Matt Damon and Ben Affleck questioning their friendship.
Based on true events, The Rip follows a group of Miami cops who come across a stash house holding millions in cash as they deal with internal struggles and determine who to trust.
Helmed by Joe Carnahan, the trailer, released on Monday, January 5, sees the group bagging the cash found in the house belonging to the criminal activities, as tension escalates among the team members.
"There's snitches in every division. Watch your back," the thrilling clip declares, as Ben accused Matt of wanting to steal the Rip.
In another chilling scene, an armed Matt, portraying Lieutenant Dane Dumars, asks, "You a snitch, Mike?" to Steven Yeun, who is playing Detective Mike Ro in the crime thriller.
Other actors in the project include Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sashe Calle, and Kyle Chandler.
The Rip will be available for streaming on January 16.
Watch The Rip trailer here: