Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

'The Rip' trailer: Tension rises between Matt Damon, Ben Affleck amid heist

Hollywood's iconic duo, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, have reunited for Netflix crime/thriller 'The Rip'

  • By Hania Jamil
The Rip trailer: Tension rises between Matt Damon, Ben Affleck amid heist
'The Rip' trailer: Tension rises between Matt Damon, Ben Affleck amid heist

Netflix has dropped the final trailer for The Rip, which sees Matt Damon and Ben Affleck questioning their friendship.

Based on true events, The Rip follows a group of Miami cops who come across a stash house holding millions in cash as they deal with internal struggles and determine who to trust.

Helmed by Joe Carnahan, the trailer, released on Monday, January 5, sees the group bagging the cash found in the house belonging to the criminal activities, as tension escalates among the team members.

"There's snitches in every division. Watch your back," the thrilling clip declares, as Ben accused Matt of wanting to steal the Rip.

In another chilling scene, an armed Matt, portraying Lieutenant Dane Dumars, asks, "You a snitch, Mike?" to Steven Yeun, who is playing Detective Mike Ro in the crime thriller.

Other actors in the project include Teyana Taylor, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sashe Calle, and Kyle Chandler.

The Rip will be available for streaming on January 16.

Watch The Rip trailer here:



Marcello Hernández clears air on rumours of his 'SNL' departure

Marcello Hernández clears air on rumours of his 'SNL' departure

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video

Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video
Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out

Alix Earle, Tom Brady's rumoured romance fuelled by dad's surprise shout-out
North West flaunts new piercing, black grills after Christmas makeover

North West flaunts new piercing, black grills after Christmas makeover
Jimmy Kimmel calls past year 'chaotic' after big shot at Critics Choice Awards

Jimmy Kimmel calls past year 'chaotic' after big shot at Critics Choice Awards

'Heated Rivalry' star breaks silence on Miley Cyrus’ music plans for Season 2

'Heated Rivalry' star breaks silence on Miley Cyrus’ music plans for Season 2
Mickey Rourke’s net worth trends on Google after he launches fundraiser

Mickey Rourke’s net worth trends on Google after he launches fundraiser
Jacob Elordi’s stellar performance earns him first major Critics Choice award

Jacob Elordi’s stellar performance earns him first major Critics Choice award
Timothée Chalamet confesses love for Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Timothée Chalamet confesses love for Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards 2026
Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners: ‘Sinners’ and ‘Adolescence’ take lead

Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners: ‘Sinners’ and ‘Adolescence’ take lead
Jimmy Kimmel gives strong message to Trump after Critics Choice Award win

Jimmy Kimmel gives strong message to Trump after Critics Choice Award win
Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela

Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela

Popular News

Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy

Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy
2 minutes ago
Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge

Celtic sack Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge
32 minutes ago
Marcello Hernández clears air on rumours of his 'SNL' departure

Marcello Hernández clears air on rumours of his 'SNL' departure

2 hours ago