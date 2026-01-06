Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after painful Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo has returned to social media after going through a rollercoaster of emotions.
Two weeks after it was reported that she has parted ways from Louis Partridge – her boyfriend of two years – the 22-year-old American singer broke her social media silence by posting an update on Instagram.
Taking to her official account on Monday, January 5, the Traitor singer shared a carousel of photos from her New Year 2026 celebrations, offering fans peeks into her newly-single life.
“hi 2026!!!!!” she captioned.
In the gallery, the Deja Vu hitmaker shared snaps with who appeared to be her friends as they partied hard, ringing in the new year.
Last month, on December 21, it was reported that Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have parted ways after dating for two years.
According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, the Drivers License singer broke the news at Lily Allen’s holiday party in London, while choking back tears.
“It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it’s better to be apart for now. Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it. Her friends have rallied around her but it’s just been pretty rough. It’s really sad right now,” shared the source.
For those unfamiliar, the two were first linked in October 2023 when they were spotted celebrating Halloween together in London.