  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Derek Hough and Hayley celebrate one month of parenthood with emotional post

The couple, got married in August 2023, and welcomed their daughter, Everley Capri Hough, in December 2025

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
American dancer and television star Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, have shared a heartwarming look into the birth of their first child, marking one month of parenthood.

In a joint post on January 29, the adorable couple shared a touching video on Instagram of home birth, a month after welcoming their baby girl, Everley Capri Hough, on December 29.

Hayley described the experience as “transformative” and “sacred.”

In the clip, Hayley was seen giving water birth in a pool, with Derek by her side offering constant support.

The video concluded with the new parents beautifully embracing parenthood, with cuddles and smiles.

While describing the most challenging time of her life, Hayley stated, “I can’t believe it has been one month since I brought our beautiful baby girl into this world. I’ve gone through a lot in this lifetime, physically and emotionally, and thought I understood my own strength.. Until childbirth, and now motherhood, revealed a depth I had never known.”

“It was one of the most challenging things I have ever experienced, and yet my body and my baby always knew exactly what to do. Even in the most intense moments of labor, I never felt fearful. I felt held. I felt supported. I trusted the strength moving through me.” she added.


Furthermore, she expressed gratitude for her husband Derek for being her constant support, stating he had “unwavering belief in my strength and was my anchor through it all.”

For those unaware, the couple, got married in August 2023, announced their pregnancy last year and have since received warm wishes from fans all across tey globe, as they unfold an exciting chapter of their lives.

