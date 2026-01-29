How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?

A recent study revealed that staying up late may endanger your heart health more than you previously thought.
Researchers discovered that individuals who identify as “night owls” were significantly more likely to have poor overall heart health in contrast to those with more conventional sleep schedules.
For the study, scientists assessed data from over 320,000 adults in the UK, following them for about 14 years.
Results indicated that people who stay awake till night were 79% more likely to have poor cardiovascular health.
Moreover, they experienced a 16% increased risk of facing major events such as cardiac arrests and strokes.
The study showed a strong link among women, who showed more pronounced negative effects than men.
Their heart health was measured using diet, exercise, smoking, sleep, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.
‘Evening people’ showed worse overall heart health, with stronger effects seen in women than in men.
Additional risk was associated with unhealthy habits — especially smoking, poor sleep, and diet.
A spokesperson for the American Heart Association stated, “These findings show that the higher heart disease risks among evening types are partly due to modifiable behaviors.”