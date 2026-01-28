Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?

One study projected that cutting salt in baguettes and other breads could save nearly 1,200 lives in France every year.

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?
Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?

A recent study revealed that lowering salt from our diet and commonly eaten food products such as bread, pizza and sandwiches could enhance cardiac health.

As per two new European studies published in the February issue of the journal Hypertension.

Scientists discovered that reducing sodium levels in packaged and prepared foods could prevent thousands of deaths and major cardiovascular events in both the United Kingdom and France.

One study projected that cutting salt in baguettes and other breads could save nearly 1,200 lives in France every year.

A second study estimated that meeting salt reduction targets in the UK could prevent nearly 100,000 cases of cardiac disease and 25,000 strokes over 20 years.

The research emphasised that even a little reduction in salt consumption can affect the pressure and minimize cardiovascular risk.

Sodium causes the body to retain water, raising pressure into blood vessels.

In France, a voluntary 2022 agreement between the government and bread producers led to reduced salt levels in most breads by 2023.

This reduced consumption of daily salt occurred by nearly 350 milligrams and was associated with a projected annual decline of 1,186 heart-related deaths, along with some hospitalizations.

For the study, the UK assessed national targets to minimise salt in dozens of food categories, including bread, meats and takeaway meals.

Meeting these goals could reduce average daily sodium consumption by 18%.

Scientists mentioned that the UK has seen slow progress, despite cardiovascular disease remaining a leading cause of death.

Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
Can smartwatches assist in diagnosing arrhythmias?
Can smartwatches assist in diagnosing arrhythmias?
How exercise impacts middle-age stress?
How exercise impacts middle-age stress?
Are gout medicines also beneficial for heart health?
Are gout medicines also beneficial for heart health?
Nipah virus outbreak: Airports launch COVID-style health checks
Nipah virus outbreak: Airports launch COVID-style health checks
Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study
Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study
NHS reduces bowel cancer test threshold to improve early diagnosis
NHS reduces bowel cancer test threshold to improve early diagnosis
Aptamil baby formula recalled over food poisoning concerns in UK
Aptamil baby formula recalled over food poisoning concerns in UK
Common vitamin supplement may assist prevent some skin cancers, study
Common vitamin supplement may assist prevent some skin cancers, study
Nipah Virus identified in West Bengal after five cases confirmed
Nipah Virus identified in West Bengal after five cases confirmed
Colon cancer becomes leading cause of deaths in Americans under 50
Colon cancer becomes leading cause of deaths in Americans under 50
5 powerful reasons mental health should be your first priority
5 powerful reasons mental health should be your first priority

Popular News

Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov

Tyson Fury ends retirement, confirms comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov
an hour ago
Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

Nicole Kidman breaks internet at 2026 PFW after scoring key fashion role

4 hours ago
Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts

Australian Apple Watch users now receive blood pressure alerts

2 hours ago