Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?

A recent study revealed that lowering salt from our diet and commonly eaten food products such as bread, pizza and sandwiches could enhance cardiac health.
As per two new European studies published in the February issue of the journal Hypertension.
Scientists discovered that reducing sodium levels in packaged and prepared foods could prevent thousands of deaths and major cardiovascular events in both the United Kingdom and France.
One study projected that cutting salt in baguettes and other breads could save nearly 1,200 lives in France every year.
A second study estimated that meeting salt reduction targets in the UK could prevent nearly 100,000 cases of cardiac disease and 25,000 strokes over 20 years.
The research emphasised that even a little reduction in salt consumption can affect the pressure and minimize cardiovascular risk.
Sodium causes the body to retain water, raising pressure into blood vessels.
In France, a voluntary 2022 agreement between the government and bread producers led to reduced salt levels in most breads by 2023.
This reduced consumption of daily salt occurred by nearly 350 milligrams and was associated with a projected annual decline of 1,186 heart-related deaths, along with some hospitalizations.
For the study, the UK assessed national targets to minimise salt in dozens of food categories, including bread, meats and takeaway meals.
Meeting these goals could reduce average daily sodium consumption by 18%.
Scientists mentioned that the UK has seen slow progress, despite cardiovascular disease remaining a leading cause of death.