  By Syeda Fazeelat
Pakistan tightens surveillance to curb deadly Nipah virus

Nipah virus is a life-threatening illness that starts with fever, nausea, vomiting, brain inflammation, and more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
In a bid to tighten surveillance for the prevention of Nipah virus, Pakistan has ordered improved health screening at its borders after confirming two cases of fatal Nipah virus, joining multiple Asian countries.

The Border Health Services department released a statement, which read, "It has become imperative to strengthen preventative and surveillance measures at Pakistan's borders."

"All travelers shall undergo thermal screening and clinical assessment at the Point of Entry," which includes seaports, land borders and airports, the department added.

As per the agency, travellers would be required to offer transit history for the preceding 21-day period to check whether they have visited "Nipah-affected or high-risk regions."

Other Asian countries, including Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam have also introduced screening as part of preventive measures at airports.

However, India has dismissed the risk, stating there is no outbreak and no need for airport screening.

What is the Nipah virus?

Nipah virus is a life-threatening illness that starts with fever, nausea, vomiting, and brain inflammation (encephalitis), with a significantly higher fatality rate, but it does not spread easily between people and usually requires prolonged close contact. There is currently no vaccine.

According to the World Health Organization, Nipah has a fatality rate of 40% to 75% in contrast to the COVID.

