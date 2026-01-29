Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Nearly 100 children found to be harmed by GOSH surgeon, review

The investigation analysed surgeon's work who practiced in the UK named Yaser Jabbar, who treated 789 children between 2017-2022

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nearly 100 children found to be harmed by GOSH surgeon, review
Nearly 100 children found to be harmed by GOSH surgeon, review

Nearly 100 children were harmed by a limb reconstruction surgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), as per an independent review published by the London-based children’s hospital.

The investigation analysed surgeon's work who practiced in the UK named Yaser Jabbar, who treated 789 children between 2017-2022.

It discovered that nearly 94 patients came to harm, including 91 who underwent surgery.

Jabbar, who has expertise in limb-lengthening and reconstruction procedures, performed extremely high-risk surgeries, but the review concluded that his practice was substandard in several regions and directly caused harm to patients.

While the hospital stated that it could not identify whether all cases were avoidable, the report identified widespread unacceptable practices.

These included premature removal of fixation devices, surgeries without any clear clinical justification, incorrect bone cuts, and poor management of complications.

Thirty-five children suffered from severe harm.

The review was launched in 2024 following increasing concerns internally and after an earlier review by Royal College of Surgeons (RCS), which underscored a “toxic” working culture and inappropriate procedures.

However, the report was not fully published.

It is pertinent to mention that Jabbar’s licence was canceled in the UK and is believed to be living abroad. The Metropolitan Police stated it will assess whether a criminal investigation is needed or not.

GOSH chief executive Matthew Shaw described the horrifying results as “the bleakest day” in the hospital’s history and apologised to affected families.

NHS England is currently reviewing how the hospital handled the case.

How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
Pakistan tightens surveillance to curb deadly Nipah virus
Pakistan tightens surveillance to curb deadly Nipah virus
Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?
Does reducing salt in prepared foods promote health?
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
Nipah virus outbreak: Here's everything to know about deadly virus
Can smartwatches assist in diagnosing arrhythmias?
Can smartwatches assist in diagnosing arrhythmias?
How exercise impacts middle-age stress?
How exercise impacts middle-age stress?
Are gout medicines also beneficial for heart health?
Are gout medicines also beneficial for heart health?
Nipah virus outbreak: Airports launch COVID-style health checks
Nipah virus outbreak: Airports launch COVID-style health checks
Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study
Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study
NHS reduces bowel cancer test threshold to improve early diagnosis
NHS reduces bowel cancer test threshold to improve early diagnosis
Aptamil baby formula recalled over food poisoning concerns in UK
Aptamil baby formula recalled over food poisoning concerns in UK
Common vitamin supplement may assist prevent some skin cancers, study
Common vitamin supplement may assist prevent some skin cancers, study

Popular News

Cheerios, Pringles among popular foods hit by massive FDA recall

Cheerios, Pringles among popular foods hit by massive FDA recall
18 minutes ago
How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?

How late night sleepers endanger their heart health?
41 minutes ago
Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career

Alexander Skarsgård gets candid about parenthood amid Hollywood career
an hour ago