Obesity majorly contributes to increased dementia risk, study

A recent study revealed that hypertension and obesity are major factors that significantly contribute in developing dementia risk.
As per the study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, high blood pressure and obesity shouldn’t only be considered as warning signs but direct contributors of dementia.
Scientists discovered that individuals with a high body mass index (BMI) may experience up to double the risk of developing dementia, particularly vascular dementia.
For the study, researchers assessed health and genetic data from over 500,000 participants in long-term studies, using a genetics-based method that is similar to a gold-standard randomized controlled trial.
Results showed a link between obesity and vascular dementia, with risk significantly increasing by 54% to 98% depending on the analysis.
Heather Snyder, senior vice president of medical and scientific relations for the Alzheimer’s Association, told HealthDay, “Several studies have shown an association of BMI with later life dementia, and the authors of this paper suggest that this linkage is driven by systolic and diastolic blood pressure,” said Snyder, who was not involved in the study.
“This can include a negative impact on the cardiovascular system, making it harder for the heart to pump blood throughout the body, including into the brain,” Snyder said. “In addition, research has demonstrated links between obesity/high BMI and increased inflammation. We are increasingly understanding that the immune system plays a central role in our overall health, including our brain health and diseases like Alzheimer’s.”
Experts further stressed the need for more research to detect the underlying mechanisms.
Much of this effect was explained by obesity-related high blood pressure. Increased systolic blood pressure accounted for about 18% of the higher risk, while higher diastolic pressure explained roughly 25%.
Senior researcher Dr. Ruth Frikke-Schmidt of Copenhagen University Hospital stated, “Weight-loss medication has recently been tested for halting cognitive decline in early phases of Alzheimer’s disease, but with no beneficial effect,” she said. “An open question that remains to be tested is if weight-loss medication initiated before the appearance of cognitive symptoms may be protective against dementia.”
Experts stated the study adds to growing evidence that cardiovascular and metabolic health play an essential role in brain health.