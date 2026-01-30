King Charles ‘intensifies’ Andrew’s Royal Lodge eviction with bold move

King Charles has taken a bold step against his disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
After stripping him of his royal titles and honours last year over his links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the British monarch had ordered his younger brother to evict Windsor’s Royal Lodge.
The former Duke of York was initially supposed to vacate the royal residence on Christmas 2025, but later on, his eviction was postponed till Easter 2026.
However, in a new update, GB News shared that the 77-year-old King has made a bold move, which has “intensified” the process of eviction.
As staff of the Royal Lodge plans for Andrew’s exit, a number of “priceless possessions” have been removed from the residence.
“Valuable artwork has been taken down from the walls as preparations intensify for the disgraced royal’s departure from the property,” revealed the outlet.
As per The Times, the art pieces have been transported to The Royal Collection Trust, and will be kept there until the disgraced former prince’s new home is finalized.
It has been reported that King Charles has designated Sandringham estate’s Marsh Farm for Andrew’s future residence.
In November 2025, the cancer-stricken monarch publicly stripped Andrew of his royal titles and honours by issuing a letters patent under the great seal of the realms, and published them on the UK’s official public record, the Gazette.
The first statement reads, “The king has been pleased by letters patent under the great seal of the realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of ‘royal highness’ and the titular dignity of ‘prince’.”
Meanwhile, in the second letter, it was mentioned, “The king has been pleased by warrant under his royal sign manual dated 30 October 2025 to direct his secretary of state to cause the Duke of York to be removed from the roll of the peerage with immediate effect.”
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the third child of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.