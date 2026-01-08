World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer steps in amid growing public anger at disgraceful images

  • By Fatima Nadeem
UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X
UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has urged Elon Musk to take responsibility as concerns grow over illegal child images on X.

Some users on X have deliberately used the platform's built-in AI tool, Grok to create deepfake images of children wearing minimal clothes.

Speaking to Greatest Hits Radio, Starmer said that the government would take action and that all options were being considered to address what he described as a disgraceful rise in sexualised images of children circulating on the platform, some of which are reportedly being generated using X's AI tool.

Starmer added, "It's disgraceful, it's disgusting and it's not to be tolerated. X has got to get a grip of this and Ofcom have our full support to take action in relation to this. This is wrong; it's unlawful - we're not going to tolerate it."

He further added X needed to "get their act together and get the material down. We will take action on this because it's simply not tolerable."

This comes after a number of politicians and celebrities have criticised the easy availability of illegal content on X.

Former transport minister Louise Haigh said, "It was already an unpleasant place prior to its takeover by Elon Musk but since his acceptance of hate speech and anonymous online abusers, it has become utterly unusable."

"I continued to maintain an account and occasionally post because a critical mass of people, including the Government and journalists who we need to communicate with as MPs, remained on the site," she added.

Meanwhile, regulator Ofcom said it made urgent contact with Musk's social media platform.

New pavement parking rules give councils more power to stop illegal parking
New pavement parking rules give councils more power to stop illegal parking
Clifftop homes in UK collapse risk increases with Storm Goretti
Clifftop homes in UK collapse risk increases with Storm Goretti
Storm Goretti set to batter UK with snow, strong winds and travel disruptions
Storm Goretti set to batter UK with snow, strong winds and travel disruptions
ICE officer fatal shooting in Minneapolis: Victim family breaks silence
ICE officer fatal shooting in Minneapolis: Victim family breaks silence
Spencer Pratt enters LA mayoral race, vows to fix 'broken' system
Spencer Pratt enters LA mayoral race, vows to fix 'broken' system
US withdraws from ‘wasteful’ international entities, including climate treaty
US withdraws from ‘wasteful’ international entities, including climate treaty
Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown
Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown
Putin joins talking cat and dog in Russian cartoon for New Year message
Putin joins talking cat and dog in Russian cartoon for New Year message
Uxbridge police officer killed in Route 146 crash while assisting driver
Uxbridge police officer killed in Route 146 crash while assisting driver
Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot
Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot
Youngest dementia patient’s family donate son’s brain for medical research
Youngest dementia patient’s family donate son’s brain for medical research
Aldrich Ames: CIA traitor who betrayed US to Soviets breathes his last at 84
Aldrich Ames: CIA traitor who betrayed US to Soviets breathes his last at 84

Popular News

UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X

UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X
2 hours ago
Pokémon TCG ‘Perfect Order’ set launches March 27, 2026

Pokémon TCG ‘Perfect Order’ set launches March 27, 2026
an hour ago
Exercise found to ease long-term fatigue in colon cancer patients

Exercise found to ease long-term fatigue in colon cancer patients
2 hours ago