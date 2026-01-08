UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has urged Elon Musk to take responsibility as concerns grow over illegal child images on X.
Some users on X have deliberately used the platform's built-in AI tool, Grok to create deepfake images of children wearing minimal clothes.
Speaking to Greatest Hits Radio, Starmer said that the government would take action and that all options were being considered to address what he described as a disgraceful rise in sexualised images of children circulating on the platform, some of which are reportedly being generated using X's AI tool.
Starmer added, "It's disgraceful, it's disgusting and it's not to be tolerated. X has got to get a grip of this and Ofcom have our full support to take action in relation to this. This is wrong; it's unlawful - we're not going to tolerate it."
He further added X needed to "get their act together and get the material down. We will take action on this because it's simply not tolerable."
This comes after a number of politicians and celebrities have criticised the easy availability of illegal content on X.
Former transport minister Louise Haigh said, "It was already an unpleasant place prior to its takeover by Elon Musk but since his acceptance of hate speech and anonymous online abusers, it has become utterly unusable."
"I continued to maintain an account and occasionally post because a critical mass of people, including the Government and journalists who we need to communicate with as MPs, remained on the site," she added.
Meanwhile, regulator Ofcom said it made urgent contact with Musk's social media platform.