New pavement parking rules give councils more power to stop illegal parking

  By Fatima Nadeem
Local authorities across England will soon have the power to introduce pavement parking restrictions across their area

The Labour government has approved new pavement parking rules which gives local councils more power to stop drivers from blocking sidewalks.

This rule is intended to make it safer and easier for pedestrians including wheelchair users and blind people.

As per multiple reports, the Department for Transport has announced that local councils will now receive stronger legal powers to more effectively restrict pavement parking.

This new approach will replace the old system which focused on enforcing rules street by street which often didn't benefit pedestrian.

The government will issue guidance to local councils later this year to help them enforce rules against pavement parking across England.

Transport Minister Lilian Greenwood said that clear pavement are important so people can move around safely.

"That's why we're giving local authorities the power to crack down on problem pavement parking, allowing more people to travel easily and safely and get to where they need to go," the Labour MP for Nottingham South said.

On the other hand, Labour government has also announced its plan to introduce new rules for electric scooters and bikes this year due to public concern.

