  • By Fatima Nadeem
Clifftop homes in UK collapse risk increases with Storm Goretti

Due to severe weather, more than a dozen people living in clifftop properties have been told to evacuate their homes as these buildings are dangerously close to collapsing.

Storm Goretti is expected to worsen the situation with high winds and heavy rain likely to accelerate coastal erosion.

As per MailUK, in Hemsby, Norfolk, over the past week, more than 30 feet of the coastline has been lost to erosion with 13 feet disappearing on Friday alone.

The council has told 14 residents on The Marrams and Fakes Road to evacuate their homes because the buildings are at immediate risk of falling down and are scheduled to be destroyed.

Recently, 80-year-old Carol Boyes had to be helped out of her chalet by lifeboat crew, council workers and volunteers as her home was in danger of collapsing, with parts of it, like the decking, now hanging over the cliff edge.

The Met Office has issued six separate yellow and amber warnings across the South West and North of England, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Forecasters describing Storm Goretti as a "multi-hazard event" that could bring significant rainfall, powerful winds and snowfall.

In 2022, a couple had to demolish their £2 million clifftop home as erosion made it unsafe, making the first major property lost to the seas in the village since 1953 East Coast floods.

