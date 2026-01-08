‘Case No. 9’ last episode: Saba Qamar pens powerful message as hit show ends

As Case No. 9 finally aired its last episode, Saba Qamar took a moment to share a strong message with fans.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, January 8, the 41-year-old Pakistani actress posted a clip from the second last episode of her hit drama, in which she delivers a powerful statement, encouraging people particularly women to fight for their rights and justice.
Alongside the clip, the Muamma actress wrote a strong message and also broken her silence on journalist Naeem Hanif’s public apology over defamatory claims about her.
“I have won both cases Case No. 9 and Case No. 0 (Baseless),” she proudly stated.
The Pamaal actress continued, “I am not here to criticize or accuse anyone. I simply wish to share a thought that matters deeply to me. As a society, we must learn to be kinder and more responsible. Women should be supported in their success, not questioned, disrespected, or brought down by false stories and unverified claims. True progress lies in lifting each other up, not in diminishing one another.”
Addressing the false claims, she went on to pen, “There was a time when false statements were made about me, followed later by an apology. While apologies are important, I believe we must ask ourselves: should a woman’s dignity ever be compromised in the first place, without facts or verification? This awareness is essential.”
“I say this with grace and sincerity: respect for women is non-negotiable. I stood by the truth, and that is why justice prevailed. May we all choose truth, empathy, and fairness. This message comes from a place of positivity, integrity, and authenticity. Love you all,” concluded the Cheekh starlet.
For those unfamiliar, during his appearance on a Bushran Khan’s podcast in November, Naeem Hanif falsely claimed that Saba Qamar was in a live-in relationship with someone in Lahore.
However, on Wednesday, January 7, the journalist issued a public apology, admitting that his statement was unverified and “contrary to the truth.”
Case No. 9 starring Saba Qamar and Faysal Qureshi aired its last episode on Thursday, January 8, 2026.