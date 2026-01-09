Rabab Hashim annouces birth of son on Instagram

Pakistani actress Rabab Hashim and her husband, Sohaib Ali, welcomed a new addition to their adorable family.
Taking to Instagram on January 8, the Meray Mohsin actress shared a carousel of images, while announcing the birth of her son.
She captioned the post, "Hello World, The snuggle is real. Our hearts are full as we welcome our little munchkin Orhan Sohaib Ali to the world, MashaAllah.”
Rabab continued, “Myesha has a tiny new best friend and we are overjoyed and full of love and gratitude Alhamdulillah. Remember us in your prayers and sending you all love, light and good energy!”
In the pictures shared on the social media platform, the entire family was seen happy while posing together along with the new born baby.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flooded the comments, showing love to the entire family.
The Fitrat star Ali Abbas commented, “MashAllah!!! Congratulations.”
Sami Khan wrote, “MashaAllah congrats.”
A fan wrote, “MashAllah - so pleased for you. Allah SWT has blessed you with a beautiful family. May you all be in his safe protection always.”
For those unversed, Rabab and Sohaib tied the knot on November 27, 2021, and welcomed their first daughter, Myesha, in April 2023.