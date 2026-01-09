Federal agents shoot two people in Portland after deadly Minneapolis incident

In another disturbing incident, two people have been wounded in a shooting involving US federal agents in Portland, Oregon.
On Thursday, January 8, the city's police department said in a statement that a man and woman had been taken to hospital and their conditions were unknown.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the incident happened at 14:19 local time (22:19 GMT) with the traffic stop of a Venezuelan gang member, who "attempted to run over" agents with his car.
Moreover, the incident comes a day after a federal agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis, triggering protests around the US against federal law enforcement operations in US cities.
Providing an explanation on the shooting, DHS said in a statement posted on X, "When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents.
"Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene."
In their own statement, Portland Police said their officers were not involved in the incident and were called after receiving reports of a shooting.
The two people who were shot have not been identified, and police say they were discovered several blocks from the scene of the shooting.
As per the local media citing police sources, the man and woman who were shot were a married couple.
Portland District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, speaking from the scene of the shooting, told reporters he was there "to monitor, to assist, and to make sure that there's a thorough and complete investigation."
He pledged to ensure "that evidence is fully preserved and that - we're certainly hoping - that we can get all of the facts about what transpired here today".
His comments come after officials in Minnesota announced that the FBI would not include local investigators in their probe of the death on Wednesday of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot after allegedly trying to run over officers.
Notably, witnesses and videos from the scene reportedly dismiss such claims.