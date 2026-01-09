Barron Trump sparks buzz with efforts to lose Slovenian accent

The youngest son of President Donald Trump, Barron Trump, is working on losing his Slovenian accent as he gears up for a more public life.
As per the celebrity journalist Rob Shuter, sources said Barron has been taking speech lessons and is focusing on how he presents himself, especially when he talks.
He is reportedly aiming to build confidence and fit in more easily with his peers in the US.
An insider said, "He's thoughtful and deliberate. He wants to be confident when he speaks, but he does it quietly, without drawing attention."
The 19-year-old's accent drew attention years ago, when a younger Barron spoke with a noticeable Slovenian tone while playing with his parents in a viral video.
In the video, Barron could be heard saying, "I like my suitcase," while interacting with his mother, Melania Trump, who grew up in Slovenia, during his father's first term in office.
Unlike his siblings, the youngest Trump child has stayed out of the spotlight, and despite attending several campaign rallies during his father's latest presidential run, Barron stayed offstage and avoided interacting with the crowd.
People close to the family say Barron values his privacy and wants to keep a low public profile despite being the president's son.
Barron Trump was mainly raised by his mother and grandparents. He currently lives in the Executive Residence at the White House. He is attending classes at New York University's Washington, D.C., campus.