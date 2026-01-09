World
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
World

Barron Trump sparks buzz with efforts to lose Slovenian accent

President Donald Trump's son has mainly been raised by his mother, Melania Trump, who grew up in Slovenia

  • By Hania Jamil
Barron Trump sparks buzz with efforts to lose Slovenian accent
Barron Trump sparks buzz with efforts to lose Slovenian accent

The youngest son of President Donald Trump, Barron Trump, is working on losing his Slovenian accent as he gears up for a more public life.

As per the celebrity journalist Rob Shuter, sources said Barron has been taking speech lessons and is focusing on how he presents himself, especially when he talks. 

He is reportedly aiming to build confidence and fit in more easily with his peers in the US.

An insider said, "He's thoughtful and deliberate. He wants to be confident when he speaks, but he does it quietly, without drawing attention."

The 19-year-old's accent drew attention years ago, when a younger Barron spoke with a noticeable Slovenian tone while playing with his parents in a viral video.

In the video, Barron could be heard saying, "I like my suitcase," while interacting with his mother, Melania Trump, who grew up in Slovenia, during his father's first term in office.

Unlike his siblings, the youngest Trump child has stayed out of the spotlight, and despite attending several campaign rallies during his father's latest presidential run, Barron stayed offstage and avoided interacting with the crowd.

People close to the family say Barron values his privacy and wants to keep a low public profile despite being the president's son.

Barron Trump was mainly raised by his mother and grandparents. He currently lives in the Executive Residence at the White House. He is attending classes at New York University's Washington, D.C., campus.

Massive landfill collapse in Philippines leaves one dead, 38 missing
Massive landfill collapse in Philippines leaves one dead, 38 missing
Federal agents shoot two people in Portland after deadly Minneapolis incident
Federal agents shoot two people in Portland after deadly Minneapolis incident
UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X
UK PM Keir Starmer calls on Elon Musk to tackle child abuse content on X
New pavement parking rules give councils more power to stop illegal parking
New pavement parking rules give councils more power to stop illegal parking
Clifftop homes in UK collapse risk increases with Storm Goretti
Clifftop homes in UK collapse risk increases with Storm Goretti
Storm Goretti set to batter UK with snow, strong winds and travel disruptions
Storm Goretti set to batter UK with snow, strong winds and travel disruptions
ICE officer fatal shooting in Minneapolis: Victim family breaks silence
ICE officer fatal shooting in Minneapolis: Victim family breaks silence
Spencer Pratt enters LA mayoral race, vows to fix 'broken' system
Spencer Pratt enters LA mayoral race, vows to fix 'broken' system
US withdraws from ‘wasteful’ international entities, including climate treaty
US withdraws from ‘wasteful’ international entities, including climate treaty
Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown
Minneapolis: Federal agent shoots and kills woman amid immigration crackdown
Putin joins talking cat and dog in Russian cartoon for New Year message
Putin joins talking cat and dog in Russian cartoon for New Year message
Uxbridge police officer killed in Route 146 crash while assisting driver
Uxbridge police officer killed in Route 146 crash while assisting driver

Popular News

Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message

Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message
44 minutes ago
Barron Trump sparks buzz with efforts to lose Slovenian accent

Barron Trump sparks buzz with efforts to lose Slovenian accent
34 minutes ago
D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges

D4vd's career in jeopardy as prosecutors gear up for murder charges

3 hours ago