Kate Middleton rings in 44th birthday with deeply meaningful video message

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kensington Palace has released Kate Middleton's personal video message as she marks her 44th birthday.

On Friday January 9, The Princess of Wales turned to her and Prince William's official Instagram account to release a special video with an emotional message.

The video kicks off with scenic shots of mountains and forests covered in snow during peak winter season.

It also featured Kate as she took a stroll in the woods during the darkest hours of the winter mornings.

The serene Instagram reels was set on Catherine's voice over as she delivered a beautiful message.

"Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration," said Kate.

She continued, "Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves."

Catherine further described how "the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify."

"Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal," the future Queen added before concluding her message.

The video was accompanied with a caption by Kate, "The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing."

"There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world. C," it added.

Kate Middleton marked her return to Royal engagements on Thursday, January 8, with an unannounced visiting to Charing Cross Hospital alongside Prince William.

