Dolphins set to hire Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as new GM

  • By Fatima Nadeem
The Dolphins are finalizing a deal to bring Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan on board as General Manager.

Sullivan started with the Green Bay Packers in 2003 as a scouting intern and was hired full-time in 2004.

He steadily worked his way up through the organization, serving as a college scout, director of college scouting and co-director of player personnel.

In 2022, he was promoted to vice president of player personnel, working closely with general manager Brian Gutekunst and helping the team reach the playoffs six times in the past seven seasons.

As per ESPN, his first big task as the Dolphin's new GM will be choosing a new head coach.

This comes after Mike McDaniel was fired following two consecutive losing seasons.

While there’s been speculation connecting the Dolphins to former Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Miami has not officially contacted him or his representatives.

As per the outlet, another possible candidate for the Dolphins’ head coach job is Jeff Hafley, the Packers’ defensive coordinator who already has a working relationship with Sullivan.

However, Hafley is also being considered by other NFL teams, including the Cardinals, Falcons, and Titans.

