Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sports

Nintendo unveils Switch 2 Joy-Cons with new hues, major upgrades

Switch 2 Joy-Cons is similar to its predecessors in both design and functionality, with several updates beyond a fresh colourway

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nintendo has officially launched its first new Joy-Con controllers for the Switch 2, but many users have expressed their disappointment, even though it costs $100.

The new Switch 2 Joy-Cons is similar to its predecessors in both design and functionality, with several updates beyond a fresh colourway.

Priced in line with existing Joy-Cons, the cost itself hasn’t been the main concern. Rather, users are diappointed due to the lack of innovation as the major disappointment, particularly given the expectations surrounding Nintendo’s top-notch console.

The latest controllers consist of a pastel purple and a vibrant aqua shade, officially described by Nintendo as “Light Green.”

While the softer tones have been appreciated as more attractive as compared to many of the tantalising hues from the original Switch series, the design has a major drawback: maximum colour remains invisible during normal use.

In handheld mode or when attached to the Joy-Con grip, the coloured sections remain hidden, leaving small rings around the thumbsticks on screen.

As a result, the new Joy-Cons feel more like a minor aesthetic refresh than a significant upgrade. They may attract users looking for a second controller set or those who prefer subtler color combinations, but they lack the creativity and personality that once defined Nintendo’s controller designs.

In response, accessory manufacturer Dbrand has announced matching Joy-Cons skins for an extra $20, providing fans a way to make the colours more visible, albeit via an unofficial solution.

Man City seal £64m deal for Antoine Semenyo
Kansas City Chiefs face major shake-up after devastating season
Chloe Kim dislocates shoulder, Olympic return now in danger
Pokémon TCG ‘Perfect Order’ set launches March 27, 2026
Liverpool line up another defensive signing amid January transfer window
Anthony Joshua pays emotional tribute to friends killed in Nigerian car crash
David Coote sentenced over indecent image of 15-year-old boy
Terry Yorath, former Leeds United and Wales star dies at 75
Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Who will win more Grand Slams in 2026?
Major sports events in 2026: FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon and others
Sabalenka cruise into Brisbane quarterfinals, eye Australian Open glory
