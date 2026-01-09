Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina’s new mansion completed ahead of big day

Ronaldo and Georgina have added a new luxury mansion to their property collection

The football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez are reportedly planning to finally tie the knot this summer.

On August 11, 2025 the Argentinian model announced their engagement news on her Instagram account by posting a photo showing her large diamond ring with a heartfelt caption, that read, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."

Despite their global fame, both Ronaldo and Georgina are keen to keep the ceremony low-key including only close friends and family.

According to MARCA, while preparing for their wedding, Ronaldo and Georgina have added a new luxury mansion to their property collection.

The couple's new home, an extravagant mansion in the Quinta da Marinha area of Cascais, Portugal is valued at £25 million and is already listed among the country's most expensive properties.

Renovations which began in 2020 are now complete and the mansion is ready to be inaugurated by the couple ahead of their upcoming wedding celebrations.

As per the outlet, mansion spans 12,000 square meters with 5,000 square meters of living space and has luxurious indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a private gym, a large movie theatre and a huge garage that can fit up to 20 cars.

It is situated just 200 meters from the Atlantic Ocean and is surrounded by golf courses, horse-riding centers.

