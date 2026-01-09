Man City seal £64m deal for Antoine Semenyo

Sports
  By Hania Jamil
Sports

Antoine Semenyo has signed a contract with Manchester City after bidding farewell to Bournemouth with 110 appearances

Manchester City have signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a deal worth around £65 million.

As reported by the BBC, the sale is a record for the Cherries after City met Semenyo's release clause, and they will pay £62.5m across 24 monthly instalments plus bonuses.

He has signed a contract until 2031 and will wear the number 42 shirt previously worn by Yaya Toure, who won three Premier League titles during his eight years at the club.

"I am so proud to have joined Manchester City," the Ghana international player noted.

The 26-year-old added, "They have set the highest of standards and it's a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep [Guardiola]."

Calling being part of Man City a privilege, Semenyo said, "My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that."

The London-born winger bid farewell to Bournemouth by scoring a stoppage-time winner in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Tottenham.

Semenyo scored four goals in his last six games for the Cherries, putting him third in this season's Premier League goalscoring charts with 10 from 20 games, just behind new City team-mate Erling Haaland (20) and Brentford's Igor Thiago (16).

He needs just one more league goal to reach his previous best for a season, as he scored 11 in 36 Premier League games last term.

Bournemouth signed Semenyo from Bristol City for about £10 million in January 2023, and he is leaving the Cherries after 110 appearances, securing a total of 32 goals and 13 assists.

After joining Bournemouth on a four-and-a-half-year deal, Antoine Semenyo signed a contract extension last summer, which was set to end in 2030.

