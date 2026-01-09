Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Bukayo Saka becomes one of Arsenal’s highest-paid players with new deal

Bukayo Saka is regarded as one of the best wingers in the world

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Bukayo Saka has committed his future to Arsenal as he agrees a new-long term agreement.

Saka's previous deal was due to expire in June 2027 but he is now close to completing a new and better deal that will keep him at Arsenal until 2031.

As per multiple reports, the deal understood to make the 24-year-old one of the club's highest players.

William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all signed new long-term contracts in the summer.

Saka has become one of Arsenal’s most important players under Mikel Arteta, consistently featuring in matches and have played more total minutes than any other Arsenal player since Arteta became manager in 2019.

The player, who has spent the entirety of his first-team club career with Arsenal has so far played 290 matches for Arsenal, scoring 77 goals in total.

Saka is regarded as one of the best wingers in the world and is known for his creativity, dribbling and work rate.

This season alone, he has scored seven goals in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal are leading the Premier League by six points and have won all six of their matches in the Champions League so far.

