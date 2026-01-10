Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
Sydney Sweeney attracting pro athletes leaves 'old school' Scooter Braun fuming

Not only in the entertainment industry, Sydney Sweeney’s popularity is soaring among sportsmen too!

The Euphoria starlet is reportedly grabbing the attention of professional athletes and receiving messages from them, which has left her “old school” boyfriend, Scooter Braun, fuming and frustrated, The Sun reported.

According to the insiders close to the couple, the 44-year-old American businessman and investor considers the “constantly” sent messages to his 28-year-old actress girlfriend are “incredibly disrespectful” as she consistently ignores them and blocks the senders.

Meanwhile, some other sources noted that Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s romance has been hit with “several other issues” as the Immaculate actress loves her independent life, while her beau prefers spending time together and forming a strong bond.

The tipster added that Braun, whom they labeled “old school,” has expressed concern over Sweeney prioritizing time for herself.

“Sydney has always been fiercely independent. She values time alone — whether that’s travelling by herself, going out with girlfriends, or just switching off. Scooter prefers togetherness, and he’s still adjusting to that,” they shared.

Moreover, during her ongoing romance with Scooter Braun, The Housemaid actress discreetly met her former fiancé Jonathan Davino in Los Angeles in November 2025, leaving the businessman feeling “furious and disrespected.”

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were first linked after meeting at the high-profile Venice wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in June 2025.

