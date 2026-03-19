Tulsi Gabbard warns of 16,000 missile threats to US by 2035 in Senate testimony

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard delivered a high-stakes annual threat assessment to the Senate yesterday, painting a grim picture of a rapidly arming world.
Gabbard warned that the collective missile threat to the US is expanding from 3,000 today to over 16,000 by 2035.
She issued a specific alert regarding Pakistan, stating that their “long-range ballistic missile development potentially could include ICBMs with the range capable of striking the Homeland.”
Addressing the aftermath of Operation Epic Fury, Gabbard confirmed that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were significantly set back, noting that their enrichment program was “obliterated” and the facility entrances have been “shuttered with cement.”
The hearing also touched on internal administration friction following the resignation of counter-terrorism Chief Joe Kent. Gabbard bypassed specific personnel critiques to defend the President’s executive mandate.
She argued that because Donald Trump was “overwhelmingly elected by the American people to be our President and Commander in Chief,” he alone “is responsible for determining what is and is not an imminent threat.”
On the issue of terrorism, she noted a shift toward decentralized plots explaining that the focus must move toward “inspired attacks by individuals” rather than large-scale coordinated schemes.