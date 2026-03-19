News
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Tulsi Gabbard warns of 16,000 missile threats to US by 2035 in Senate testimony

‘Iran's nuclear enrichment program was obliterated,’ said Gabbard

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Tulsi Gabbard warns of 16,000 missile threats to US by 2035 in Senate testimony
Tulsi Gabbard warns of 16,000 missile threats to US by 2035 in Senate testimony

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard delivered a high-stakes annual threat assessment to the Senate yesterday, painting a grim picture of a rapidly arming world.

Gabbard warned that the collective missile threat to the US is expanding from 3,000 today to over 16,000 by 2035.

She issued a specific alert regarding Pakistan, stating that their “long-range ballistic missile development potentially could include ICBMs with the range capable of striking the Homeland.”

Addressing the aftermath of Operation Epic Fury, Gabbard confirmed that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were significantly set back, noting that their enrichment program was “obliterated” and the facility entrances have been “shuttered with cement.”


The hearing also touched on internal administration friction following the resignation of counter-terrorism Chief Joe Kent. Gabbard bypassed specific personnel critiques to defend the President’s executive mandate.

She argued that because Donald Trump was “overwhelmingly elected by the American people to be our President and Commander in Chief,” he alone “is responsible for determining what is and is not an imminent threat.”

On the issue of terrorism, she noted a shift toward decentralized plots explaining that the focus must move toward “inspired attacks by individuals” rather than large-scale coordinated schemes.

Joseph Duggar, brother of Josh Duggar, arrested on child sex abuse charges
Joseph Duggar, brother of Josh Duggar, arrested on child sex abuse charges
Cesar Chavez's legacy tainted by allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct
Cesar Chavez's legacy tainted by allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct
Trump issues stern warning to Iran after Qatar energy facilities targeted
Trump issues stern warning to Iran after Qatar energy facilities targeted
Iran strikes Qatar’s Ras Laffan: World’s largest LNG hub under attack
Iran strikes Qatar’s Ras Laffan: World’s largest LNG hub under attack
Breaking: Israel hits world’s largest gas field South Pars in Iran
Breaking: Israel hits world’s largest gas field South Pars in Iran
Breaking: Saudi Arabia intercepted 4 ballistic missiles over Riyadh
Breaking: Saudi Arabia intercepted 4 ballistic missiles over Riyadh
Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani funeral: Thousands of mourners attend procession
Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani funeral: Thousands of mourners attend procession
US embassy security: ‘Immediate’ global review amid Iran war
US embassy security: ‘Immediate’ global review amid Iran war
Iran launches overnight missile attack on Israel after Ali Larijani killing
Iran launches overnight missile attack on Israel after Ali Larijani killing
Kim Jong Un sweeps North Korea 2026 elections with 99.93% vote
Kim Jong Un sweeps North Korea 2026 elections with 99.93% vote
Iran's intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in Israeli airstrike
Iran's intelligence minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in Israeli airstrike
Meteor in Cleveland causes sonic sound, rocks Ohio and Pennsylvania
Meteor in Cleveland causes sonic sound, rocks Ohio and Pennsylvania

Popular News

Tulsi Gabbard warns of 16,000 missile threats to US by 2035 in Senate testimony

Tulsi Gabbard warns of 16,000 missile threats to US by 2035 in Senate testimony
8 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner brother reacts to Timothée Chalamet's ex's shocking confession

Kylie Jenner brother reacts to Timothée Chalamet's ex's shocking confession
41 minutes ago
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case takes dramatic turn after shocking verdict

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case takes dramatic turn after shocking verdict
2 hours ago