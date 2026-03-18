Niall Horan amps up buzz as he announces new album 'Dinner Party' release date

A buzz of anticipation has sparked among Niall Horan's fans after his latest announcement.
The former One Direction star turned to Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, to amp up excitement among fans by sharing a thrilling update about his upcoming musical project.
In the exciting post, Horan announced the release date for his upcoming fourth studio album, Dinner Party.
Sharing the release date, the Night Changes hitmaker penned, "my brand new album 'dinner party' will be yours june 5th."
In his two-slide post, the 32-year-old Irish singer and songwriter also dropped the 12-song tracklist for the forthcoming album.
Fans' reactions:
Niall Horan's post instantly sparked thrill among fans as they swarmed the comments with their reactions.
"Niall is backkkkkk," excitedly wrote a first, while another gushed, "Album of the year!!!!"
A third penned, "can't wait to hear it!!!!!!!"
"I can already see how somewhere among these happy love songs there will be a song about Liam," added a fourth referencing Niall Horan's late One Direction band mate Liam Payne.
Niall Horan's Dinner Party tracklist:
Niall Horan's fourth studio album, Dinner Party, includes 12 song.
1. Tastes So Good
2. Dinner Party
3. Monochromatic
4. She Gets It from Her Mother
5. Better Man
6. Little More Time
7. Flowers
8. Boys Are Fun
9. Fighting Over Nothing
10. Pretty
11. Die If I Don't
12. End of an Era