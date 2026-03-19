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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Zayn Malik drops major news about upcoming album ‘KONNAKOL’

Zayn Malik set to release upcoming album ‘KONNAKOL’ in April 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Zayn Malik drops major news about upcoming album ‘KONNAKOL’
Zayn Malik drops major news about upcoming album ‘KONNAKOL’

Zayn Malik announced major news about his upcoming album, KONNAKOL.

The 33-year-old British singer, according to Netflix Junkie, revealed soundtrack for his upcoming album.

His full 15-track lineup includes songs such as Nusrat, Betting Folk, Used to the Blues, Sideways, 5th Element, Prayers, Side Effects, Met Tonight, Fatal, Take Turns, Blooming, Like I Have You, Loving the Way I Do, Breathe, and Die For Me.

Moreover, the track-list's new single Sideways song will be released on March 27.

Meanwhile, his Die For Me song has been released on February 6, 2026.

The song, which debuted at #1 on the UK Official British Asian Music Chart, has already surpassed 13 million on Spotify.

It’s worth mentioning here that Zayn Malik’s KONNAKOL is set to be released on April 17, 2026.

Interestingly, his album’s title references a South Indian vocal percussion tradition, as in the Carnatic music genre, where rhythm is spoken through intricate syllables before it ever becomes music.

This marks Zayn Malik’s fifth studio album since his departure from One Direction.

Apart from his album release, the singer will return to the road to support the album via The Konnakol Tour, a 31-date international run which will begin on May 12, 2026, at Manchester’s AO Arena and conclude on November 20 at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

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