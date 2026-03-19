Louis Tomlinson dishes on One Direction songs he loved & hated

Louis Tomlinson admitted there was one One Direction song he dreaded performing, calling it “corny” as he reflected on past tensions within the band.
While conversing with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2, the One Direction alum revealed his least favorite band songs to perform was "always, always, always" the group's 2011 hit What Makes You Beautiful.
"Two reasons on that, it’s definitely our most pop and most bubble gum pop moment," began Tomlinson, as Mills insisted the song is "a good record."
"Okay, I’ll take your word for it," quipped Tomlinson, adding that he's "not undermining the journey, ‘cause obviously it worked out great."
Revealing the second reason to love the song, Tomlinson mentioned, "Performing that always felt so eggy.”
He went on to say, "At the time I was 18, and it wasn’t the coolest thing to be in a boy band, and then we got really big, so it was cool... But for the first couple of years it wasn’t really like that."
Tomlinson continued, "So, you know, singing, ‘Baby, you light up my world like nobody else,’ honestly, it wouldn’t be out of place in a Disney film, so it did just feel a little corny."
He also reflected on his favorite One Direction track, telling that “Story of My Life was probably the real moment for me.”
To note, What Makes You Beautiful topped the U.K. charts and hit No. 4 in the U.S., while Story of My Life reached No. 2 in the U.K. and No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.