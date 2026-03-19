News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Robert Pattinson fuels secret wedding rumors to Suki Waterhouse with cryptic hint

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were first romantically linked in July 2018 and quietly got engaged in December 2023

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Robert Pattinson fuels secret wedding rumors to Suki Waterhouse with cryptic hint
Robert Pattinson fuels secret wedding rumors to Suki Waterhouse with cryptic hint

Robert Pattinson has sparked fresh speculation about his relationship with Suki Waterhouse after hinting that the couple may have quietly tied the knot.

During a joint interview with Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of A24's The Drama on Tuesday, March 17, the Twilight star and the Dune star were asked what the biggest secret they've ever kept is.

Zendaya quipped that “nothing comes to mind” amid Tom Holland wedding buzz—until Pattinson, alongside Suki Waterhouse, dropped a hint that turned heads.

"It's the same one that you have," Pattinson said while grinning at Zendaya, who tapped her nose before laughing with him.

Secret wedding rumors took off in January 2025 when Sharon Stone publicly called Pattinson Waterhouse’s “husband” at a New York City event while the Daisy Jones & The Six star stayed silent and didn’t correct her.

The couple was first romantically linked in July 2018 and quietly got engaged in December 2023.

The engagement news came after Waterhouse made a surprise announcement the month before that she was pregnant and expecting the couple's first child.

Their daughter, whose name has not been publicly announced yet, was born in March 2024, and celebrated her second birthday earlier this month with an Elmo-themed party.

Ray J lands in another legal trouble amid Kim Kardashian lawsuit drama
Ray J lands in another legal trouble amid Kim Kardashian lawsuit drama
Miley Cyrus reveals cost of fame after ‘Hannah Montana’ reinvention
Miley Cyrus reveals cost of fame after ‘Hannah Montana’ reinvention
'Scooby-Doo' Netflix cast Maxwell Jenkins as Fred for upcoming series
'Scooby-Doo' Netflix cast Maxwell Jenkins as Fred for upcoming series
Keith Urban reeling from daughters' 'resentment' after divorcing Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban reeling from daughters' 'resentment' after divorcing Nicole Kidman
Niall Horan amps up buzz as he announces new album 'Dinner Party' release date
Niall Horan amps up buzz as he announces new album 'Dinner Party' release date
Zendaya offers rare 'Euphoria 3' update during 'The Drama' premiere
Zendaya offers rare 'Euphoria 3' update during 'The Drama' premiere
Nickelodeon star Chris O'Neal arrested in Malibu burglary case
Nickelodeon star Chris O'Neal arrested in Malibu burglary case
Sadie Sink snub in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer spark outrage: 'Where is she?'
Sadie Sink snub in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer spark outrage: 'Where is she?'
'Price Is Right' ex-model claims Bob Barker silenced women amid harassment culture
'Price Is Right' ex-model claims Bob Barker silenced women amid harassment culture
Afroman fires back at cops with brutal clapback in music video trial
Afroman fires back at cops with brutal clapback in music video trial
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer hints at possible 'rebirth' of Tom Holland
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer hints at possible 'rebirth' of Tom Holland
Kristin Cabot drops major update on Andy Byron relationship months after Coldplay kiss cam drama
Kristin Cabot drops major update on Andy Byron relationship months after Coldplay kiss cam drama

Popular News

Mohamed Salah suffers injury blow: Slot reveals fitness before Brighton clash

Mohamed Salah suffers injury blow: Slot reveals fitness before Brighton clash

44 minutes ago
Miley Cyrus reveals cost of fame after ‘Hannah Montana’ reinvention

Miley Cyrus reveals cost of fame after ‘Hannah Montana’ reinvention
2 hours ago
Breaking: Israel hits world’s largest gas field South Pars in Iran

Breaking: Israel hits world’s largest gas field South Pars in Iran
9 hours ago