Robert Pattinson fuels secret wedding rumors to Suki Waterhouse with cryptic hint

Robert Pattinson has sparked fresh speculation about his relationship with Suki Waterhouse after hinting that the couple may have quietly tied the knot.
During a joint interview with Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of A24's The Drama on Tuesday, March 17, the Twilight star and the Dune star were asked what the biggest secret they've ever kept is.
Zendaya quipped that “nothing comes to mind” amid Tom Holland wedding buzz—until Pattinson, alongside Suki Waterhouse, dropped a hint that turned heads.
"It's the same one that you have," Pattinson said while grinning at Zendaya, who tapped her nose before laughing with him.
Secret wedding rumors took off in January 2025 when Sharon Stone publicly called Pattinson Waterhouse’s “husband” at a New York City event while the Daisy Jones & The Six star stayed silent and didn’t correct her.
The couple was first romantically linked in July 2018 and quietly got engaged in December 2023.
The engagement news came after Waterhouse made a surprise announcement the month before that she was pregnant and expecting the couple's first child.
Their daughter, whose name has not been publicly announced yet, was born in March 2024, and celebrated her second birthday earlier this month with an Elmo-themed party.