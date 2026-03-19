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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Zendaya's ‘The Drama’: Early viewers spill the tea about movie twist

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer ‘The Drama’ set to release in April 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Zendayas ‘The Drama’: Early viewers spill the tea about movie twist
Zendaya's ‘The Drama’: Early viewers spill the tea about movie twist

Zendaya's upcoming movie, The Drama, has reportedly been screened by early viewers, who spilled the shocking tea about movie twist.

The romantic black comedy, according to TMZ's insiders, was predicted as a lighthearted flick.

However, they were soon left blindsided by the upcoming film.

The audiences, who watched early screenings ahead of the film's release, told the outlet that, believed that the movie crossed a line into "problematic" territory.

Moreover, some viewers thought that "the plot twist might be deemed problematic, since it could be interpreted as trying to humanize school shooters," which is a questionable creative choice given the US history of gun violence.

Overall, many viewers praised the forthcoming movie on social media, with one user calling it "So good. So fun. So dark".

Produced by A24, Zendaya plays the role of a Louisana based bookstore clerk, who is engaged to Pattinson's character, a museum director from London.

Everything seems well between them until a week before their wedding, the couple decides to play a game with friends, where they confess the worst thing, they've ever done, leaving everyone reeling.

Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer The Drama is scheduled to be released on April 3, 2026.

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