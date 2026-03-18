'Scooby-Doo' Netflix cast Maxwell Jenkins as Fred for upcoming series

Netflix is slowly gathering its Scooby-Doo squad!
According to a new report from The Insneider, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) has been cast in the upcoming series as Fred Jones, the leader of the gang.
Jenkins also appeared in Netflix series Sense8, and played a younger version of Alan Ritchson's titular character in Prime Video's Reacher, and also starred in the Apple TV+ series Dear Edward.
The actor has some big shoes to fill, as Freddie Prinze Jr. brought Fred to life in the early 2000s live-action Scooby-Doo theatrical movies, while Robbie Amell took over the role in the 2009 TV movie Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins and its sequel.
Jenkins is set to join McKenna Grace, who is already confirmed to play Daphne Blake. She previously voiced a younger version of Daphne in the 2020 animated film Scoob!
Moreover, Frank Welker has also been reported to voice Scooby-Doo.
The Netflix adaptation is gearing up to kick off the filming in late April in Atlanta, and the project is expected to be titled "Scooby Doo: Origins".
Picked up for eight episodes last March, the new series will explore how the squad first met each other.
According to the official synopsis, the story kicks off when Shaggy and Daphne get involved in a mystery linking to a lost Great Dane puppy that may have witnessed a supernatural murder.
They team up with scientific townie Velma and "strange-but-handsome new kid" Freddy.