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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Kylie Jenner brother reacts to Timothée Chalamet's ex's shocking confession

Timothée Chalamet has been hit with shocking claims made by ex Sarah Tena

  • By Salima Bhutto
Kylie Jenner brother reacts to Timothée Chalamets exs shocking confession
Kylie Jenner brother reacts to Timothée Chalamet's ex's shocking confession

Kylie Jenner brother, Brody Jenner, recently reacted to the latest controversy involving his younger sister’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

It all started when Sarah Tena, the Dune actor’s ex-girlfriend, in an interview with Daily Mail, made claims about Jenner and Chalamet dating.

“I see these things about him dating Kylie Jenner and I was very confused about that,” Tena, who had a non-exclusive relationship with Chalamet that began in 2020 after the two connected via Instagram, said, adding, “At first, I thought it was fake news and then I was like maybe it's a PR thing. But now it looks like maybe they are together. I don't know… It doesn't add up.”

Soon after the article went viral, Kylie's older brother shared his two cents, in the comments.

While dismissing the claims, the older Jenner wrotr, “Oh god just leave the happy couple alone.”

He further wrote, “People have lives before they meet their person. This girl is clearly doing this for attention, and everyone can see right through it.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since April 2023 and made their red carpet debut in May 2025.

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