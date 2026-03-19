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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Bryana Holly slams body shamers over her Oscars look

Bryana Holly fires back at body shamers over her Oscars look

  • By Salima Bhutto
Bryana Holly slams body shamers over her Oscars look
Bryana Holly slams body shamers over her Oscars look 

Bryana Holly recently slammed the body shamers who criticised her appearance at 2026’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

For the unversed, the wife of Nicholas Hoult was being trolled on social media after the couple attended the star-studded event this weekend.

Donning a black sequined gown with plunging neckline designed by Lurelly, she was body shamed for her recent appearance that showed a hint of side breast.

The 32-year-old model then decided to shut down the trolls herself as she shared a message on Instagram Stories, saying, "I am seeing the comments around my chest."

She went on to say, "This is the product of a breastfeeding mother who hasn't fed her babies in hours ok! If you know then you know.”

In the end, the model dropped a reminder, saying, "You are not owed an explanation."

It’s worth mentioning here that Holly and Hoult welcomed their third child in 2022, whose name and sex have not been revealed yet to public.

Apart from that, the couple, who have been together since 2017, have an eight-year-old son named Joaquin and a younger child who is three years old.

On the professional front, Bryana Holly’s husband Nicholas Hoult will star in How to Rob a Bank, an action comedy heist movie, scheduled to be released on September 4, 2026.

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