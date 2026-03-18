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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Keith Urban reeling from daughters' 'resentment' after divorcing Nicole Kidman

The 'Let It Roll' crooner Keith Urban left heartbroken as daughters Sunday and Faith side with ex-wife Nicole Kidman

  • By Sidra Khan
Keith Urban reeling from daughters resentment after divorcing Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban reeling from daughters' 'resentment' after divorcing Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban is left feeling "hurt" and "worried" after parting ways with Nicole Kidman.

In a new report shared by the Daily Mail, insiders spilled shocking beans on how the Let It Roll singer has received nothing but "anger" and "resentment" from his daughters - Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret- after ending his 19-year-long marriage with the Big Little Lies star.

Speaking to the outlet, the source mentioned Rose's recent interview with Elle Australia for its March edition in which she gushed over her mother for being her "biggest inspiration," but snubbed her dad.

Revealing Urban's feelings after his 17-year-old model daughter brutally snubbed him, the tipster shared that the singer tool issue with but felt "numb" to.

Opening up about Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret's feelings about their country singer dad, the insider said, "They’ve made their own choices about their dad. [Kidman] isn’t like that. Keith hasn’t tried much to make things better in their eyes. The girls have always been very close with their mother. They are her everything."

They continued to share that the girls are “hurt and angry" on their mum's behalf following their parents’ split after 19 years of marriage.

“There’s some resentment against Keith. If they are blaming someone, it’s him not her,” the source noted.

Furthermore, they shared that Keith Urban is both hurt and worried seeing his daughters drifting apart from him.

"He’s hurt, but he feels like he can patch things up. He doesn’t blame Nicole and it doesn’t seem like she’s alienating them from him," the tipster added.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalized their divorce on January 6, 2026.

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