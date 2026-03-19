Ray J lands in another legal trouble amid Kim Kardashian lawsuit drama

Ray J has recently landed in legal trouble amid his ongoing drama with ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.
According to PEOPLE, the 45-year-old R&B singer has been sued by American Express over breach of contract.
As per a complaint filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, the company alleges that the reality TV personality failed to pay a credit card debt and did not pay balance of $78,704.56.
The documents also named Rajun Cajun Inc., a company, being allegedly connected to Ray J, whose real name is William Raymond Norwood, Jr.
The claim also alleged that the musician stopped making payments on the account on or about October 2024.
The lawsuit comes after American Express filed a separate case against the Sexy Can I hitmaker and his company, Tronix Network, in November 2025.
In that lawsuit, the company claimed unpaid bills of $139,849.85.
In November, the One Wish singer was arrested and later booked into a Los Angeles jail and charged with making a criminal threat, according to TMZ.
His bail was set at $50,000, and he was later released that same day, the outlet reported.
This comes amid Ray J’s legal battle with his ex-lover and her mother, Kris Jenner, in which the duo filed a lawsuit for defamation and false light publicity.