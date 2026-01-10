World
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
World

World's richest 1% used up their annual carbon budget in just 10 days

As per Oxfam research, lower and middle-income countries are at most risk from the effects of carbon emissions

  • By Hania Jamil
Worlds richest 1% used up their annual carbon budget in just 10 days
World's richest 1% used up their annual carbon budget in just 10 days

The world's richest 1% only needed 10 days to use their fair share of annual carbon emissions.

According to analysis conducted by Oxfam, the richest 0.1%, meanwhile, took only three days to exhaust their carbon budget for 2026.

The charity said the people who did the least damage to the climate crisis will be facing the worst effects of the emissions, including people in low-income countries, Indigenous groups and women.

Lower and middle-income countries are most at risk from the detrimental effects of these emissions, with global economic damage potentially adding up to £44 trillion by 2050.

Oxfam urged Britain's chancellor to increase the taxes of the ultra-rich who are responsible for the climate crisis, noting, "The wealthiest individuals and corporations hold disproportionate power and influence.

The UK's richest 1% produced more carbon pollution in eight days than the poorest 50% used in a year.

Besides being responsible for most carbon emissions, the super-rich also invest in the most polluting industries.

Notably, to stay within the agreed global heating limit of no more than 1.5°C above preindustrial levels set by the Paris Agreement in 2015, the richest 1% of the world's population would have to reduce their emissions by 97% by 2030.

Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'
Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'
Trump issues 'hard' warning on Greenland after oil executive meeting
Trump issues 'hard' warning on Greenland after oil executive meeting
Top travel destinations to explore in 2026
Top travel destinations to explore in 2026
ICE agent's cell phone video of Minneapolis shooting sparks new debate
ICE agent's cell phone video of Minneapolis shooting sparks new debate
What caused unusual pink sky over Birmingham?
What caused unusual pink sky over Birmingham?
Punam Krishan shares emotional journey after breast cancer diagnosis
Punam Krishan shares emotional journey after breast cancer diagnosis
Barron Trump’s satirical marriage proposal to Danish princess sparks buzz online
Barron Trump’s satirical marriage proposal to Danish princess sparks buzz online
Crans-Montana bar fire: Co-owner Jacques Moretti detained by Swiss authorities
Crans-Montana bar fire: Co-owner Jacques Moretti detained by Swiss authorities
Leigh Sutherland jailed for nine years after speeding crash kills pensioner
Leigh Sutherland jailed for nine years after speeding crash kills pensioner
Europe’s best affordable and less-crowded ski resorts
Europe’s best affordable and less-crowded ski resorts
Barron Trump sparks buzz with efforts to lose Slovenian accent
Barron Trump sparks buzz with efforts to lose Slovenian accent
Massive landfill collapse in Philippines leaves one dead, 38 missing
Massive landfill collapse in Philippines leaves one dead, 38 missing

Popular News

Maya Ali offers peek into her spiritual journey at the Holy Kaaba

Maya Ali offers peek into her spiritual journey at the Holy Kaaba
39 minutes ago
World's richest 1% used up their annual carbon budget in just 10 days

World's richest 1% used up their annual carbon budget in just 10 days
50 minutes ago
Steam Machine recent leak indicates premium pricing

Steam Machine recent leak indicates premium pricing
an hour ago