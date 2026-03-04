News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108

The former State Councillor of China started his career as Zhou Enlai's secretary from 1938 to around 1946

  • By Hania Jamil
Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108
Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108

Song Ping, a veteran Chinese revolutionary who lived through five generations of Communist Party leaders, has passed away at the age of 108.

As per the state news agency Xinhua, Song died at 3:36 p.m. in Beijing on Wednesday, March 4.

Song Ping kicked off his career in the 1930s, as he served as a secretary to Zhou Enlai during the Anti-Japanese War and the Liberation War.

He held several key positions during the following decades, and his career peaked when he became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the top decision-making body, in 1989.

Born in April 1917 in Ju County, Shandong Province, Song joined the Communist Party at the age of 19 in 1937.

As per the outlet, he was hailed as a loyal communist soldier, an outstanding proletarian revolutionary and an extraordinary leader of the Party and the state.

Song retired in 1992, at the age of 75.

He was a State Councillor of China from 1983 to 1988 and was considered the last living member of the Second Generation of Chinese leadership.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say
Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
Kristi Noem sparks fury comparing ICE killings to dog shooting at Senate hearing
Kristi Noem sparks fury comparing ICE killings to dog shooting at Senate hearing
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East
Hillary Clinton erupts in heated exchange with Lauren Boebert over photo leak
Hillary Clinton erupts in heated exchange with Lauren Boebert over photo leak
France to increase nuclear warheads for first time in decades amid Iran tensions
France to increase nuclear warheads for first time in decades amid Iran tensions
Melania Trump makes history after leading UN meeting on children in conflict
Melania Trump makes history after leading UN meeting on children in conflict

Popular News

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

5 minutes ago
SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky

SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky
an hour ago
2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations

2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations
2 hours ago