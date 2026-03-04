Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108

Song Ping, a veteran Chinese revolutionary who lived through five generations of Communist Party leaders, has passed away at the age of 108.
As per the state news agency Xinhua, Song died at 3:36 p.m. in Beijing on Wednesday, March 4.
Song Ping kicked off his career in the 1930s, as he served as a secretary to Zhou Enlai during the Anti-Japanese War and the Liberation War.
He held several key positions during the following decades, and his career peaked when he became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the top decision-making body, in 1989.
Born in April 1917 in Ju County, Shandong Province, Song joined the Communist Party at the age of 19 in 1937.
As per the outlet, he was hailed as a loyal communist soldier, an outstanding proletarian revolutionary and an extraordinary leader of the Party and the state.
Song retired in 1992, at the age of 75.
He was a State Councillor of China from 1983 to 1988 and was considered the last living member of the Second Generation of Chinese leadership.