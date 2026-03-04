News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei recently embraced martyrdom at the age of 86 in joint air strikes by US-​Israel

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say

The state funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's, which was initially slated for Wednesday, has reportedly been postponed.

According to Iranian state media, Khamenei's three-day funeral was scheduled to start from Wednesday night in Tehran, and will be laid to rest in the holy city of Mashhad on Saturday, March 6, 2026.

Notably, new schedule for the funeral procession has yet to be announced.

However, several reports suggested that organisers stated that the ceremony will be delayed until there is infrastructure in place.

Previously, Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi, head of Iran’s Islamic Propagation Council, announced the public will be able ​to honor the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on March 4, 2026, at Tehran’s ​Imam Khomeini Prayer Hall starting at ​10 pm.

He stated, "The Mosalla (prayer hall) will be receiving ‌visitors ⁠and the dear people can attend and take part in the farewell ceremony and mark a strong presence once ​again."

For those unaware, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a fearless leader with a revolutionary mindset, embraced martyrdom on Saturday, at the age of 86, in air strikes jointly done ⁠by ​Israel and the US.

Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108
Song Ping, Chinese Communist revolutionary dies at 108
Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
Kristi Noem sparks fury comparing ICE killings to dog shooting at Senate hearing
Kristi Noem sparks fury comparing ICE killings to dog shooting at Senate hearing
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East
Hillary Clinton erupts in heated exchange with Lauren Boebert over photo leak
Hillary Clinton erupts in heated exchange with Lauren Boebert over photo leak
France to increase nuclear warheads for first time in decades amid Iran tensions
France to increase nuclear warheads for first time in decades amid Iran tensions
Melania Trump makes history after leading UN meeting on children in conflict
Melania Trump makes history after leading UN meeting on children in conflict

Popular News

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

IRIS Dena: US submarine sank Iranian warship, claiming at least 80 lives

5 minutes ago
SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky

SpaceX launch creates illuminating 'jellyfish' spectacle across Florida sky
an hour ago
2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations

2NE1's Sandara Park breaks silence after Park Bom's drug use allegations
2 hours ago