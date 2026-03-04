Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-day funeral procession postponed, Iranian media say

The state funeral for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's, which was initially slated for Wednesday, has reportedly been postponed.
According to Iranian state media, Khamenei's three-day funeral was scheduled to start from Wednesday night in Tehran, and will be laid to rest in the holy city of Mashhad on Saturday, March 6, 2026.
Notably, new schedule for the funeral procession has yet to be announced.
However, several reports suggested that organisers stated that the ceremony will be delayed until there is infrastructure in place.
Previously, Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi, head of Iran’s Islamic Propagation Council, announced the public will be able to honor the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on March 4, 2026, at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Prayer Hall starting at 10 pm.
He stated, "The Mosalla (prayer hall) will be receiving visitors and the dear people can attend and take part in the farewell ceremony and mark a strong presence once again."
For those unaware, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a fearless leader with a revolutionary mindset, embraced martyrdom on Saturday, at the age of 86, in air strikes jointly done by Israel and the US.