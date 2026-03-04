Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections

Texas Senate primary 2026 results showed tight race between the Republicans and the Democrats.
According to CNN, Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are heading to a May 26 runoff for the Republican nomination for US Senate.
Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico are locked in a tight race, as they try to make the state competitive in the general election.
In North Carolinam, Democrat Roy Cooper and Republican Michael Whatley have won their respective primaries to advance to a marquee November race.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is projected to headed into a May runoff against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, argued tonight that his supporters proved that “Texas is not for sale.”
He told supporters gathered in downtown Dallas, “We just sent a message loud and clear to Washington – We are not going to go quietly, and we are not going to let you buy the seat.”
He also criticized Cornyn’s millions in spending to hold onto his seat and the Texas incumbent’s intentions to spend millions more in the GOP runoff.
On the other hand, Cornyn speaking to reporters Tuesday, March 3, warned that “judgment day is coming for Ken Paxton.”
With 87% of counties reporting, Cornyn has received about 43.1% of the vote, Paxton 40% and Hunt 13.2%.