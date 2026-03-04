News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections

Cornyn and Paxton advance to runoff as Talarico takes Crockett in Texas GOP Senate primary

  • By Bushra Saleem
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections

Texas Senate primary 2026 results showed tight race between the Republicans and the Democrats.

According to CNN, Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are heading to a May 26 runoff for the Republican nomination for US Senate.

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico are locked in a tight race, as they try to make the state competitive in the general election.

In North Carolinam, Democrat Roy Cooper and Republican Michael Whatley have won their respective primaries to advance to a marquee November race.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is projected to headed into a May runoff against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, argued tonight that his supporters proved that “Texas is not for sale.”

He told supporters gathered in downtown Dallas, “We just sent a message loud and clear to Washington – We are not going to go quietly, and we are not going to let you buy the seat.”

He also criticized Cornyn’s millions in spending to hold onto his seat and the Texas incumbent’s intentions to spend millions more in the GOP runoff.

On the other hand, Cornyn speaking to reporters Tuesday, March 3, warned that “judgment day is coming for Ken Paxton.”

With 87% of counties reporting, Cornyn has received about 43.1% of the vote, Paxton 40% and Hunt 13.2%.

Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East
Hillary Clinton erupts in heated exchange with Lauren Boebert over photo leak
Hillary Clinton erupts in heated exchange with Lauren Boebert over photo leak
France to increase nuclear warheads for first time in decades amid Iran tensions
France to increase nuclear warheads for first time in decades amid Iran tensions
Melania Trump makes history after leading UN meeting on children in conflict
Melania Trump makes history after leading UN meeting on children in conflict
Trump warns ‘big wave’ in Iran after Khamenei killing, reveals war timeline
Trump warns ‘big wave’ in Iran after Khamenei killing, reveals war timeline
US breaks silence on F-15 fighter jets crash in Kuwait: ‘Mistakenly shot’
US breaks silence on F-15 fighter jets crash in Kuwait: ‘Mistakenly shot’
US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait, Iran releases photo of ejecting pilot
US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait, Iran releases photo of ejecting pilot
Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes
Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes

Popular News

Where is Jim Carrey now? Actor’s location finally confirmed after clone drama

Where is Jim Carrey now? Actor’s location finally confirmed after clone drama

2 minutes ago
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know

Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
2 hours ago
Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer

Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer
12 hours ago