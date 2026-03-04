News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Kristi Noem sparks fury comparing ICE killings to dog shooting at Senate hearing

  • By Bushra Saleem
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis called for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's resignation after her Senate hearing.

According to People, Tillis on Tuesday, March 3, ripped into DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during a congressional hearing comparing American citizens killed by immigration agents to a dog she killed.

Tillis said, “Secretary, I read your book last week, and, honestly, some of the parts impressed me, but some of it distresses me. I’ll give you a good example of one that does, the passage where you talk about killing a dog that was 14 months old.”

Noem’s 2024 memoir, No Going Back, sparked controversy after The Guardian reported that Noem described within the book’s pages her shooting and killing of a wirehaired pointer named Cricket, whom she described as “untrainable” and “less than worthless” as a hunting dog.

“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote, noting that she had attempted to train Cricket with an electric collar but ultimately made the decision to put her down by shooting her in a gravel pit after the puppy attacked a neighbor’s chickens.

Noem also wrote of killing a male goat on her family’s farm in the same manner. The goat, she wrote in her memoir, was “nasty and mean” because it had not been castrated.

Tillis questioned Noem’s actions during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing and linked her decision-making on the farm to her management of deadly immigration operations in Minneapolis.

