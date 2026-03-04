News
Machine Gun Kelly makes surprising move for Megan Fox after year-long split

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly once again spark reunion speculations after flirty social media interaction

Machine Gun Kelly's thirsty comments on ex-flame, Megan Fox's sizzling new photos, once again sparked reunion speculations. 

After a one-year hiatus on social media, the Transformers alum has made a striking return to Instagram, as she posted a carousel of steamy snaps on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026.

In addition to several fans, his former boyfriend and the rap icon could not resist leaving a comment, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Reacting to the new photos, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, hastily wrote, "Stoked I have your phone number." 

This flirty response attracted several fans, who are convinced that the two have rekindled their romance.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline: 

So far, MGK and Megan Fox, who officially called it quits in November last year, have yet to comment on the ongoing reunion buzz. 

For those unaware, the former couple, initially grabbed headlines due to their high-profile relationship in March 2020, are also parents to their only daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

The pair announced the birth of their child in March last year.

While Megan Fox also co-parents her three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, MGK has a daughter from a previous relationship.  

