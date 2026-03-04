News
Harry Styles reveals shockingly unhygienic advice he got for marathon training

Harry Styles is set to release his upcoming album ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’ on March 6

Harry Styles recently revealed shockingly unhygienic advice the singer once got for his marathon training.

Speaking on Brittany Broski's YouTube show Royal Court, the 32-year-old singer opened up about the stranger side of participating in marathons.

It all started when the host asked Styles, "Have you ever peed on yourself? Be honest"

To which, the former One Direction star responded, "You know what? I actually didn't need to pee really, (during) either of them."

Though insisting that he never followed through, the As It Was musician went on to share, “I had a lot of people tell me that I should – that I was going to pee on myself and that I should, like, practice peeing on myself.

"So then I got to like the end of the training, and I thought, 'I don't have any long runs left, and I don't know that I can go run for like 10 minutes just to pee on myself.'”

Styles reiterated, "So I actually never practiced peeing on myself."

The Watermelon Sugar crooner then joked, "I've done it in the past but not while running… different context entirely."

On professional front, Harry Styles will soon release his fourth studio album titled, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, which is set to be released on March 6, 2026. 

