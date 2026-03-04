News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat things up with big relationship move

'The Kardashians' star and the Formula One driver are "heating up" their romance as they made a joint move

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are turning up the heat in their romance, taking their relationship to the next level with a major move.

As per Entertainment Tonight, a source shared that The Kardashians star and the Formula One driver are "heating up" their romance as they both enjoyed a getaway at Lake Powell in Arizona.

An insider noted, “Things are heating up between Kim and Lewis. She's really into him."

The source went on to say, “They're having a great time traveling together and are growing closer romantically. Kim feels completely at ease with him.”

On March 2, Kim and Lewis separately posted images and video clips from the desert location offering social media recaps following their time together.

They both posted faceless footage of the scenery on their Instagram Stories with matching backgrounds on the same day.

This major revelation on their romance came shortly after the couple sparked dating rumors with a trip to Paris together.

At that time an insider mentioned that they are "exploring" becoming more than just friends.⁠

⁠"Kim and Lewis are spending more time together and seeing where things are going," the source said.

The insider added, "They’ve been friends and known each other for years but are now exploring a romantic relationship."⁠

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s relationship first sparked relationship rumours when cameras captured them seated together in a suite at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium on February 8. 

