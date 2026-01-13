Pooh Shiesty arrested again in Dallas months after early release from prison

Hip Hop star Pooh Shiesty has been rearrested months after he was released from federal prison.
The 26-year-old had been serving a five-year sentence following a firearm conspiracy charge but got out of prison early in October after three years in jail.
Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr, was reportedly working on making a music comeback; however, his career has been hit with yet another legal trouble.
The Memphis artist was granted a supervised early release due to good behaviour and time served, allowing him to return to the streets with legal restrictions still attached.
On January 12, Monday, the public records showed that Shiesty was arrested in Dallas after he seemingly violated the restrictions.
His release date has been listed as April 11, and official statements are expected to be released in the coming days as the situation develops.
Shiesty's legal troubles began in 2021 when he was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Miami and later faced federal gun charges.
In 2022, he pleaded guilty to a firearm charge, receiving a federal sentence that ultimately led to his imprisonment.
Over the past several years, his case drew national attention both for the severity of the charges and due to his rapid fame in the rap world.