Apple introduces urgent iOS 26.2 update to patch active spyware threats

Apple has officially launched iOS 26.2 as an urgent security update, warning iPhone users to download it immediately to protect their devices from active spyware threats.
The update patches several critical vulnerabilities already exploited in real-world attacks, while also launching minor interface tweaks.
As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, iOS 26.2 acknowledges 26 security flaws, including two high-risk vulnerabilities in WebKit and the iOS kernel. The WebKit issue could let malicious websites bypass browser protection and implement arbitrary code, while the kernel vulnerability could provide grant attackers deep system-level access.
Security analysts suggested that these bugs could be combined into an exploit chain, which is able to silently download spyware with minimal user interaction.
Apple confirmed that some of the vulnerabilities were proactively used by spyware and malicious apps, including software distributed outside official app stores.
Apple issued a warning any delay in update could leave devices exposed to ongoing surveillance and data theft.
Alongside the security fixes, iOS 26.2 rolls out AirDrop improvements, including one-time sharing codes to minimise unwanted file requests in crowded areas.
Moreover, the update rolls out subtle Lock Screen improvements, including an adaptive clock layout for better readability in dark mode, and refinements to Apple’s liquid-glass user interface (UI) system, offering developers more control over visual effects and animations.
Apple strongly recommended users to update via Settings > General > Software Update, mentioning that iOS 26.2 closes live attack pathways while enhancing everyday usability without changing the overall iPhone experience.