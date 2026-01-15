Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Apple introduces urgent iOS 26.2 update to patch active spyware threats

Alongside the security fixes, iOS 26.2 rolls out AirDrop improvements, including one-time sharing codes to minimise unwanted file requests

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple introduces urgent iOS 26.2 update to patch active spyware threats
Apple introduces urgent iOS 26.2 update to patch active spyware threats

Apple has officially launched iOS 26.2 as an urgent security update, warning iPhone users to download it immediately to protect their devices from active spyware threats.

The update patches several critical vulnerabilities already exploited in real-world attacks, while also launching minor interface tweaks.

As per the Cupertino-based tech giant, iOS 26.2 acknowledges 26 security flaws, including two high-risk vulnerabilities in WebKit and the iOS kernel. The WebKit issue could let malicious websites bypass browser protection and implement arbitrary code, while the kernel vulnerability could provide grant attackers deep system-level access.

Security analysts suggested that these bugs could be combined into an exploit chain, which is able to silently download spyware with minimal user interaction.

Apple confirmed that some of the vulnerabilities were proactively used by spyware and malicious apps, including software distributed outside official app stores.

Apple issued a warning any delay in update could leave devices exposed to ongoing surveillance and data theft.

Alongside the security fixes, iOS 26.2 rolls out AirDrop improvements, including one-time sharing codes to minimise unwanted file requests in crowded areas.

Moreover, the update rolls out subtle Lock Screen improvements, including an adaptive clock layout for better readability in dark mode, and refinements to Apple’s liquid-glass user interface (UI) system, offering developers more control over visual effects and animations.

Apple strongly recommended users to update via Settings > General > Software Update, mentioning that iOS 26.2 closes live attack pathways while enhancing everyday usability without changing the overall iPhone experience.

Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users
Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users
NASA’s Voyager 1 set to reach one light-day from Earth
NASA’s Voyager 1 set to reach one light-day from Earth
Apple Creator Suite to release on January 28: What else do fans expect?
Apple Creator Suite to release on January 28: What else do fans expect?
Reddit down? Users report major outage across the globe
Reddit down? Users report major outage across the globe
Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide
Is X down? Users experience severe disruptions worldwide
Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple
Alphabet’s shares soar to $4 trillion following partnership with Apple
Anthropic unveils Claude Cowork, ideal coding tool for non-coders
Anthropic unveils Claude Cowork, ideal coding tool for non-coders
Meta names former Trump adviser Powell McCormick as president, vice chairman
Meta names former Trump adviser Powell McCormick as president, vice chairman
Elon Musk’s X faces Ofcom investigation over child deepfake images
Elon Musk’s X faces Ofcom investigation over child deepfake images
Meta enforces Australia's ban: Blocks 550,000 accounts of users under 16
Meta enforces Australia's ban: Blocks 550,000 accounts of users under 16
Elon Musk's Grok faces global backlash over sexually explicit content
Elon Musk's Grok faces global backlash over sexually explicit content
Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries
Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries

Popular News

Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections

Lord Offord named Reform UK’s Scottish leader ahead of May elections
7 minutes ago
Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details

Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details
19 minutes ago
Amol Rajan set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme

Amol Rajan set to leave BBC Radio 4's Today programme
35 minutes ago