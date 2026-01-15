Spotify increases US subscription price to $12.99 per month

Sci-Tech
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Spotify has raised Individual plan from $9.99 to $10.99 in 2023, which was followed by another $1 increase in June 2024

Spotify has once again increased the price of its US subscription plan, marking its third hike in three years, with the monthly Individual plan from $11.99 to $12.99.

The Swedish music-streaming giant confirmed that the new pricing will be effective from users’ next billing cycle.

Analysts at JPMorgan estimated the increase could boost Spotify’s annual revenue by around $500 million.

In a blog post, Spotify stated that price adjustment reflects the value it delivers to users and assists the platform to continue enhancing its service while supporting artists.

Earlier reports from the Financial Times already hinted towards the company’s significant move.

As mentioned earlier, the company has not raised subscription plan pricing for the first time in several countries. Spotify has raised the Individual plan from $9.99 to $10.99 in 2023, which was followed by another $1 increase in June 2024.

Spotify reported having over 281 million paid subscribers all across the globe as its Q3 2025 results, with 25% of them based in North America. The US remains one of Spotify’s most important and competitive markets.

In addition to the US, Spotify has raised subscription prices in Estonia and Latvia, indicating a wider strategy of price adjustments across select regions as Spotify looks to enhance profitability.

