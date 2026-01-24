5 powerful reasons mental health should be your first priority

Health
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Health

Let's learn about some of the top reasons why mental health awareness is important

  • By Fatima Nadeem
In today’s fast-paced world, being wealthy is about more than just a money–it also includes physical health, mental wellness and spiritual balance.

Compared to previous years, when most discussions focused mainly on physical health, 2025 marked a shift toward greater attention on mental health.

In fact, a survey over 2,200 adults by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) revealed that mental health is most popular focus with nearly four in ten people planning to prioritize it this year.

While physical fitness (44%) and financial goals (42%) are still the most popular New Year’s resolutions, the survey shows that mental health is becoming increasingly important for Americans, as per US News.

5 reasons mental health matters

It's true that when your mental health is strong, you can move forward in life, manage stress effectively, stay positive and perform your best.

Physical health

Health is often called the greatest wealth and this is absolutely undeniable. The mind and body are closely connected and several studies show that good mental health can improve physical health and overall well-being.

Productivity and personal growth

Good mental health helps you handle every day tasks effectively without feeling exhausted. It also supports personal growth, helping your inner self flourish and making work feel more enjoyable.

Personal relationships

When your mental health is strong, you can maintain healthy relationships with those around you. Poor mental health can strain relationships, cause misunderstandings and lead to feelings of isolation.

Problem solving

A healthy mind allows you to face challenges clearly and creatively, helping you solve problems more effectively.

Make meaningful contributions to your community

Good mental health improves how we communicate, set boundaries and empathize with others, enabling us to contribute positively to our communities.

What are the possible signs of mental health problem?

Here are some signs that you may be struggling with your mental health.

    * Withdrawing from the people and activities you once enjoyed

    * Having low or no energy

    * Feeling numb

    * Having unexplained aches and pains

    * Feeling helpless

    * Feeling unusually confused

    * Having severe mood swings

    * Thinking of harming yourself or others

    * Not being able to perform daily tasks

    What are the healthiest ways to take care of your mental health?

    * Care for your emotions

    * Get enough sleep

    * Practice mindfulness and meditation

    * Take necessary breaks

    * Eat balanced diet

    * Spend more time in nature

    * Limit your scrolling hour

    * Prioritize self care

