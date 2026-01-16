Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner celebrate Chicago's 8th birthday with loving posts

It’s Chicago West’s 8th birthday, and her mum and grandma are celebrating it with hearts full of love and sweet wishes.

On Thursday, January 14, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner rang in the special day of the former’s daughter by posting loving tributes on their Instagram handles.

Alongside a large carousel of photos featuring Chicago’s throwback and recent snaps, her mum Kim Kardashian penned a heartwarming wish, stating, “Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Chicago! 8 years old is just so big! Where did the time go?! You bring so may laughs and cart wheels into our world. I love you soooo much my special Chi Chi !”

Grandmother Kris Jenner also posted a long string of snaps showcasing adorable moments of the birthday girl with her family through the years.

“Happy birthday to our precious Chi Chi! I can’t believe you are eight today!!! Time flies so fast. You bring such joy, warmth, and love into our lives, and it’s impossible not to smile when you’re around. You remind me so much of your mommy when she was your age,” wrote the 70-year-old momager.

She continued, “You are kind, funny, thoughtful, caring, full of love, and the smartest little girl. I’m endlessly proud of the bright, creative, and amazing little lady you’re becoming. You are an incredible granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, and I love you endlessly, my sweet angel. Happy birthday Chicago! Lovey xo.”

Kim Kardashian shares four children – daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm – with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

