  • By Sidra Khan
Kiefer Sutherland reveals shocking details in alleged driver assault case

The ‘A Time to Kill’ star has been accused of assaulting a rideshare driver in Hollywood

  • By Sidra Khan
Kiefer Sutherland reveals shocking details in alleged driver assault case

Kiefer Sutherland has spoken out on the assault allegations levelled against him.

Earlier this week, the Designated Survivor actor was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department shortly after midnight for allegedly attacking a ride-share driver and threatening him.

In a new update on the case, TMZ reported that the 24 actor was taken into custody for allegedly “threatening to kill” an Uber driver after he refused pulling over and letting him out of the vehicle.

As per Sutherland’s statement to the police, he had dinner with a friend on Sunday night and later called for an Uber Black.

During the ride on his way home, the actor asked the driver to “pull over and let him out,” – a request the wheelman rejected.

The Lost Boys star went on to share that he asked the driver “twice more” but “to no avail,” prompting him to get into a fight.

Meanwhile, the Uber driver also revealed his side of the story to LAPD, claiming that Kiefer Sutherland “threatened to kill him if he didn't pull over” and that he “assaulted him with his hands,” following which he dialed 911.

Furthermore, the authorities noted that the victim did not suffer any serious injury that would require medical attention.

It is worth noting that Kiefer Sutherland was released just a few hours later after paying a bail of $50,000.

The Stand By Me star, who is the son of late actor Donald Sutherland, has been in trouble with the law several times.

